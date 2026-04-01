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State Department on High Alert After Journalist's Kidnapping in Baghdad

The U.S. is addressing the reported kidnapping of an American journalist in Baghdad. The State Department had previously warned the journalist of potential threats. Efforts are underway in coordination with the FBI to ensure their swift release, according to Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:34 IST
State Department on High Alert After Journalist's Kidnapping in Baghdad
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The U.S. State Department is dealing with the reported abduction of an American journalist in Baghdad, Iraq, officials announced Tuesday.

Dylan Johnson, the State Department's Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs, revealed that the journalist had been previously warned about possible threats against them.

In a post on X, Johnson stated that the State Department is working closely with the FBI to secure the journalist's release as swiftly as possible.

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