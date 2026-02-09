Democracy and the Dynamics of Political Powers in Kerala: Insights from K Satchidanandan

In a candid discussion with reporters, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan underscored the significance of alternating political power to enhance democracy in Kerala. According to Satchidanandan, the state's experience under both LDF and UDF reflects the broader democratic principle where ruling and opposition parties take turns to govern.

Satchidanandan warned against continuous governance by one front, indicating potential risks of power centralization and undesirable elements infiltrating political parties. He elaborated on this issue, referencing historical instances from West Bengal, and reiterated that practical democracy thrives when diverse voices are heard from grassroots to legislative assemblies.

Moreover, Satchidanandan differentiated his viewpoint from current electoral contexts, stressing the non-partisan nature of his observations. He cautioned against community appeasement by secular parties like CPI(M) and Congress, urging them to remain ideologically grounded, while briefly mentioning the BJP's lack of secular commitments as expected.

