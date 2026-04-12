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Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

CPI(M) leader and Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas accuses the UDF of fundraising under false pretenses of regaining power post-Assembly elections, reinforcing his stance on LDF's return. Voters evaluate past governments' tenures amidst allegations of opposition politicking for financial gains ahead of the May 4 results declaration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:19 IST
Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader and Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) of misleading fundraising efforts under the guise of impending governmental control.

As voters await the May 4 Assembly election results, Riyas asserts that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) remains positioned for continuity in power, emphasizing developmental progress over the past decade compared to the previous UDF term.

Criticizing UDF's strategies, Riyas, also son-in-law to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, insists that claims of regained influence are merely political tactics to attract resources, citing LDF's popular opposition to controversial legislation like the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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