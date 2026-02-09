Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Gains Momentum

In a significant political maneuver, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has stood by the Opposition's decision to file a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Chidambaram emphasized the motion as a legitimate tool for the Opposition to address crucial national issues within the Parliament.

With the scheduled motion requiring a 20-day notice, the Opposition criticizes Speaker Birla for allegedly biasing sessions towards the treasury benches, citing the suspension of eight of their MPs. Sources further claim that key figures from the Opposition are being sidelined from vital parliamentary discussions.

Meanwhile, ongoing disruptions in the Lok Sabha continue over demands to debate the India-US trade agreement. Separately, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about awarding the Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar sparked controversy, while Karti Chidambaram reaffirmed the Congress-DMK alliance, positioning it for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)