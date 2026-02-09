Left Menu

Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Gains Momentum

The Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defends the Opposition's plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, viewing it as a legitimate parliamentary mechanism. This motion highlights concerns over biased parliamentary procedures, especially after the suspension of eight Opposition MPs and preferred treatment to treasury benches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:45 IST
Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Gains Momentum
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has stood by the Opposition's decision to file a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Chidambaram emphasized the motion as a legitimate tool for the Opposition to address crucial national issues within the Parliament.

With the scheduled motion requiring a 20-day notice, the Opposition criticizes Speaker Birla for allegedly biasing sessions towards the treasury benches, citing the suspension of eight of their MPs. Sources further claim that key figures from the Opposition are being sidelined from vital parliamentary discussions.

Meanwhile, ongoing disruptions in the Lok Sabha continue over demands to debate the India-US trade agreement. Separately, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about awarding the Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar sparked controversy, while Karti Chidambaram reaffirmed the Congress-DMK alliance, positioning it for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Minister Slams Telangana CM Over 'Revanth Khan' Remark

Union Minister Slams Telangana CM Over 'Revanth Khan' Remark

 India
2
Protests and Commemoration: Israeli President's Visit Sparks Tension in Australia

Protests and Commemoration: Israeli President's Visit Sparks Tension in Aust...

 Global
3
We direct Centre to formally adopt, implement RBI's SoP across India for inter-agency coordination in dealing with digital frauds: SC.

We direct Centre to formally adopt, implement RBI's SoP across India for int...

 India
4
China's Boost for High-Quality Listed Companies

China's Boost for High-Quality Listed Companies

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026