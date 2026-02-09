Political Storm in Assam: Allegations, Rebuttals, and Calls for Investigation

Assam is witnessing a significant political skirmish as the state's Congress President and Jorhat MP, Gaurav Gogoi, has hit back at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This follows allegations from Sarma's camp suggesting Gogoi and his family have ties to Pakistan. Gogoi not only refuted these claims but urged the Supreme Court to consider action against Sarma for revealing his children's sensitive details to the media.

During a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi accused Sarma of being unfit for office, condemning the release of his children's information. He criticized Sarma for spreading what he termed false information and questioned the timing of Sarma's press conference, highlighting the lack of evidence from a Special Investigation Team over the past six months.

Further escalating the dispute, Gogoi accused Sarma's family of illegally holding vast tracts of land in Assam. He called for transparency by demanding the SIT report be made public. Meanwhile, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi dismissed Sarma's claims as mere propaganda, noting similar political maneuvers in the past by the BJP. As the controversy unfolds, the Chief Minister has indicated that a central agency might step in to probe the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)