Mayawati Critiques Governor's Traditional Speech in Uttar Pradesh
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati criticized Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel for her traditional speech, urging a realistic focus on state development. She highlighted public dissatisfaction with the government's policies as opposition protested. Mayawati called for the upcoming budget to address these concerns.
- Country:
- India
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati critiqued the traditional speech delivered by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during the budget session's opening, urging a more realistic focus on statewide development. The governor had lauded the state's transformation under the current government.
Mayawati expressed that millions of residents remain unhappy due to poverty and unemployment, and called for the governor to address these issues, emphasizing the need for public reassurance.
Her remarks follow protests by the opposition, who disrupted the governor's address, reflecting a demand for more detailed coverage of government claims in the upcoming budget speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as AAP Protests Against Congress Leader's Remarks
Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: SP Protests Against Government Policies
Uttar Pradesh Shines: Achievements Under Yogi Adityanath's Leadership
Yogi Adityanath Pledges Service and Security in Uttar Pradesh
Tragedy and Protests: Medical Negligence Claims at Kolkata Hospital