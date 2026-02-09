Left Menu

Mayawati Critiques Governor's Traditional Speech in Uttar Pradesh

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati criticized Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel for her traditional speech, urging a realistic focus on state development. She highlighted public dissatisfaction with the government's policies as opposition protested. Mayawati called for the upcoming budget to address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:43 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati critiqued the traditional speech delivered by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during the budget session's opening, urging a more realistic focus on statewide development. The governor had lauded the state's transformation under the current government.

Mayawati expressed that millions of residents remain unhappy due to poverty and unemployment, and called for the governor to address these issues, emphasizing the need for public reassurance.

Her remarks follow protests by the opposition, who disrupted the governor's address, reflecting a demand for more detailed coverage of government claims in the upcoming budget speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

