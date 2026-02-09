Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a resounding victory in the midterm elections, a result largely attributed to her critics' rebuke of China's objection to her policies. Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party achieved a commanding two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, addressed this outcome, emphasizing that the election reveals persistent structural challenges and a dynamic shift in ideological currents in Japan. Lin refuted implications that Beijing's firm position on Takaichi's Taiwan remarks swayed the electoral results.

The diplomatic spat escalated when Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, issued inflammatory remarks, prompting a diplomatic protest from Japan. Subsequently, China discouraged travel to Japan, severely impacting tourism and leading to a ban on Japanese fish imports.

