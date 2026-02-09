Starmer's Vision: Politics as a Force for Good Amid Aide Resignations

In the wake of significant resignations, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed his commitment to harnessing politics as a positive force. Addressing his staff, Starmer insisted on moving forward with gusto, emphasizing the importance of political goodwill.

This reaffirmation comes after the departure of Morgan McSweeney, Starmer's top aide, and Tim Allan, his director of communications. McSweeney resigned over his known support for Peter Mandelson, who has controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Tim Allan's resignation on Monday precedes a newly envisioned No10 team as the PM looks to realign his communications strategy. Starmer expressed confidence in continuing to change the country for the better despite these setbacks.

