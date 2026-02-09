Political Tensions Flare in Bihar Amidst Allegations of Law and Order Collapse

In a charged session of the Bihar legislative council, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced sharp criticism from the opposition regarding the state's handling of rising sexual assault cases. Opposition members, led by Rabri Devi, vociferously demanded Kumar's response, accusing the government of failing to maintain law and order.

Chief Minister Kumar, countering the allegations, attacked the RJD, asserting that during its previous governance, the party had accomplished little for women. He highlighted that since his administration took office in 2005, Bihar has witnessed comprehensive progress.

The situation escalated with loud sloganeering, leading Deputy Chairman Rambachan Rai to adjourn the House amidst ongoing chaos. Outside the legislative setting, Rabri Devi called for the immediate resignation of Kumar and his deputy, alleging governmental incompetence.

(With inputs from agencies.)