Pressure Mounts on Starmer: Leadership Calls for Resignation

Anas Sarwar, a top Labour Party leader in Scotland, has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign following controversy over the relationship between Peter Mandelson, former ambassador, and Jeffrey Epstein. This marks increased pressure on Starmer as more officials from his team have stepped down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:01 IST
Anas Sarwar, the leader of the Labour Party in Scotland, has called for the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This comes amid revelations concerning Peter Mandelson's ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarwar's demand adds significant pressure on Starmer, marking the most senior appeal for his resignation. This controversy revolves around Starmer's prior decision to appoint Mandelson to a diplomatic position.

Sarwar's call coincides with resignations from Starmer's chief of staff and communications director, though Starmer's office has maintained he has no plans to step down.

