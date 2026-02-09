Pressure Mounts on Starmer: Leadership Calls for Resignation

Anas Sarwar, the leader of the Labour Party in Scotland, has called for the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This comes amid revelations concerning Peter Mandelson's ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarwar's demand adds significant pressure on Starmer, marking the most senior appeal for his resignation. This controversy revolves around Starmer's prior decision to appoint Mandelson to a diplomatic position.

Sarwar's call coincides with resignations from Starmer's chief of staff and communications director, though Starmer's office has maintained he has no plans to step down.