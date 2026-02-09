Left Menu

Angela Rayner Backs Starmer Amid Mandelson Appointment Controversy

Angela Rayner, former deputy prime minister, publicly supported Prime Minister Keir Starmer as his leadership faced scrutiny over appointing Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US. Rayner urged unity and emphasized commitment to shared values, positioning herself as a potential successor to Starmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:20 IST
Angela Rayner Backs Starmer Amid Mandelson Appointment Controversy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister, has expressed her support for Prime Minister Keir Starmer despite the controversy surrounding his recent decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the United States.

Amid mounting pressure on Starmer's leadership, Rayner took to social media platform X, urging her colleagues to unite and remember the party's core values. Her supportive message comes at a critical time when Starmer's decision-making is under scrutiny.

Rayner, who is speculated to be a possible successor to Starmer, emphasized the importance of teamwork and dedication to shared principles, reinforcing her commitment to the party's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
4
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026