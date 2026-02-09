Angela Rayner Backs Starmer Amid Mandelson Appointment Controversy

Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister, has expressed her support for Prime Minister Keir Starmer despite the controversy surrounding his recent decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the United States.

Amid mounting pressure on Starmer's leadership, Rayner took to social media platform X, urging her colleagues to unite and remember the party's core values. Her supportive message comes at a critical time when Starmer's decision-making is under scrutiny.

Rayner, who is speculated to be a possible successor to Starmer, emphasized the importance of teamwork and dedication to shared principles, reinforcing her commitment to the party's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)