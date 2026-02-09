Parliament Uproar: Speaker's Advice to PM Amidst Chaos Sparks Political Divide

In a dramatic turn of events, Speaker Om Birla advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid attending a parliamentary session last week. This decision was made in response to reports of potential disruptions by opposition MPs, which escalated into a political row.

The Speaker's recommendation to the PM has sparked controversy, with opposition members accusing him of exaggerating threats. However, sources linked to Birla have defended his actions, citing a duty to uphold parliament's decorum and protect its members from chaotic scenes witnessed in the chamber.

Opposition MPs, particularly from Congress, are said to have created disorder by clustering aggressively around the Prime Minister's seat, prompting serious security concerns. The Speaker prioritizes maintaining parliamentary dignity, urging all parties to focus on creating a conducive atmosphere for governance. As the debate continues, the call for cooperation resounds louder than the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)