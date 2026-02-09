Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Speaker's Advice to PM Amidst Chaos Sparks Political Divide

The Speaker of the Indian Parliament advised Prime Minister Modi against attending a session amidst chaotic protests by opposition MPs. Accused of sensationalism, the Speaker asserted his duty to maintain order. The opposition's claims of no threat are refuted by sources citing disruptions in the House.

A view of Lok Sabha proceedings (File photo/Youtube/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Speaker Om Birla advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid attending a parliamentary session last week. This decision was made in response to reports of potential disruptions by opposition MPs, which escalated into a political row.

The Speaker's recommendation to the PM has sparked controversy, with opposition members accusing him of exaggerating threats. However, sources linked to Birla have defended his actions, citing a duty to uphold parliament's decorum and protect its members from chaotic scenes witnessed in the chamber.

Opposition MPs, particularly from Congress, are said to have created disorder by clustering aggressively around the Prime Minister's seat, prompting serious security concerns. The Speaker prioritizes maintaining parliamentary dignity, urging all parties to focus on creating a conducive atmosphere for governance. As the debate continues, the call for cooperation resounds louder than the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

