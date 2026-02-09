Left Menu

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition swept the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in Maharashtra, securing 552 of 731 ZP seats. The BJP led with 225 ZP seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party with 165 and Shiv Sena with 162. The results highlight continued success for the coalition.

Updated: 09-02-2026 21:38 IST
The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has achieved a commanding victory in the recent Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra, declared on Monday.

According to the State Election Commission, the coalition captured 552 out of 731 Zilla Parishad seats. Among the winning alliance, the BJP alone accounted for 225 seats, with the Nationalist Congress Party securing 165 seats and Shiv Sena winning 162.

In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi saw the Congress lead its front with 55 ZP seats. Results underscore the Mahayuti's political dominance after their prior successes in the 2024 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

