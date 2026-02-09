Left Menu

Southern States Face Injustice: Telangana CM Slams Centre

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticizes the NDA government for its alleged bias against southern states, accusing it of unfair fund distribution. He claims this partiality could lead to significant issues, reminiscent of the Telangana agitation. Initiatives for state development remain unsigned, worsening the disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has leveled strong accusations against the NDA government, alleging injustice towards southern states. Speaking to the press, he claims the Central government perceives states like Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka as 'second grade citizens' when it comes to funding and project allocation.

Reddy criticized the BJP over alleged favoritism towards northern states. He highlighted disparities in fund distribution, suggesting a bias with states like Bihar receiving more financial attention. He raised concerns about this treatment potentially inciting future unrest, similar to the past Telangana movement, and called for consultations with other southern leaders.

During the media briefing, he also attacked local BJP leaders, questioning their advocacy for regional interests and criticized possible political alliances between BJP and BRS, warning that their alleged complicity could have far-reaching consequences.

