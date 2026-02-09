Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra
Shiv Sena's remarkable success in Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti elections has strengthened its rural base. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the public's growing trust in the party. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including Shiv Sena, swept these elections, continuing their victorious momentum from the 2024 assembly polls.
Shiv Sena's resounding victory in the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti elections has fortified its foothold in rural Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, attributed this success to the increasing trust among the people in the party's leadership.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, of which Shiv Sena is a part, demonstrated dominant performances, securing 552 ZP seats out of 731 and over 1,000 of the 1,462 panchayat samiti seats.
Reminiscing about the late Ajit Pawar, Shinde underscored how these achievements align with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's vision of extending the party's reach in every village across the state.
