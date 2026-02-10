Left Menu

Buckingham Palace Reacts to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Allegations

Buckingham Palace is prepared to support a police investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged misconduct involving Jeffrey Epstein. Accusations suggest Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein. This situation has intensified political tensions in the UK, impacting Prime Minister Keir Starmer and raising concerns within the royal circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:31 IST
Buckingham Palace Reacts to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Buckingham Palace has announced that it is prepared to assist Thames Valley Police with their investigation into allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The younger brother of King Charles III is accused of sharing confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK's trade envoy.

Emails from the US allegedly reveal that Andrew forwarded sensitive reports to Epstein, including a 2010 document from his then-assistant, Amit Patel. The anti-monarchy group, Republic, has reported the accusations to the police for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets.

The scandal has intensified political pressure on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following criticism over his appointment of a politician linked to Epstein as US ambassador. In a heightened political climate, Starmer faces calls for his resignation, though his Cabinet expresses confidence in his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabotage Disrupts Italy's Olympics: Anarchists Target Rail Infrastructure

Sabotage Disrupts Italy's Olympics: Anarchists Target Rail Infrastructure

 Italy
2
Controversial Land Transfer Near IMA: Security Concerns Rise

Controversial Land Transfer Near IMA: Security Concerns Rise

 India
3
Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift

Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift

 Global
4
Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026