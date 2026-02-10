Buckingham Palace Reacts to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Allegations

Buckingham Palace has announced that it is prepared to assist Thames Valley Police with their investigation into allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The younger brother of King Charles III is accused of sharing confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK's trade envoy.

Emails from the US allegedly reveal that Andrew forwarded sensitive reports to Epstein, including a 2010 document from his then-assistant, Amit Patel. The anti-monarchy group, Republic, has reported the accusations to the police for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets.

The scandal has intensified political pressure on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following criticism over his appointment of a politician linked to Epstein as US ambassador. In a heightened political climate, Starmer faces calls for his resignation, though his Cabinet expresses confidence in his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)