King Charles III's Historic State Visit to the US

In a landmark move, King Charles III is preparing for a state visit to the United States this April, aiming to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to solidify the enduring alliance between the UK and the US, Buckingham Palace announced.

This trip comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, famously characterized by grandeur, including tiaras and a 200-year-old silver banquet, underscoring the pomp of international diplomacy.

While Charles has made 19 previous visits to the US, this marks his first official state visit as king. The journey will also extend to Bermuda, an overseas territory the monarch will visit for the first time in his reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)