Rising Tensions: DMK and Congress Navigating Alliance Challenges in Tamil Nadu

In a striking critique of the Congress party's influence within the DMK-led alliance, Tamil Nadu Minister RS Rajakannappan declared on Monday that the Dravidian movement remains robust and that the DMK could potentially contest elections independently if necessary. He pointed out, 'In Congress, one or two individuals remain, draining the party's vitality, while the DMK continues to grow as a movement.'

Highlighting historical contexts, Rajakannappan recalled how former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi led the DMK to a decisive win with 110 Assembly seats, with the Congress not demanding any governance share at the time. 'Some within the Congress get upset when this is mentioned,' he noted, adding, 'They can stay if they wish; we aren't asking them to leave. It's their choice.'

Contrastingly, Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai countered AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's comments on the alliance, urging him to focus on his own party's issues. Meanwhile, Selvaperunthagai reinforced the unity within the DMK-Congress alliance and confirmed ongoing discussions on constituency allocations ahead of the looming elections.