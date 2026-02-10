Left Menu

Rising Tensions: DMK and Congress Navigating Alliance Challenges in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister RS Rajakannappan criticizes Congress's role in the DMK alliance, declaring DMK's readiness to contest elections alone. Concurrently, Congress leader K. Selvaperunthagai dismisses talk of alliance rifts, stressing unity. Amidst political tensions, Tamil Nadu gears up for upcoming elections, with all parties attempting to solidify positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:21 IST
Rising Tensions: DMK and Congress Navigating Alliance Challenges in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Minister RS Rajakannappan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking critique of the Congress party's influence within the DMK-led alliance, Tamil Nadu Minister RS Rajakannappan declared on Monday that the Dravidian movement remains robust and that the DMK could potentially contest elections independently if necessary. He pointed out, 'In Congress, one or two individuals remain, draining the party's vitality, while the DMK continues to grow as a movement.'

Highlighting historical contexts, Rajakannappan recalled how former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi led the DMK to a decisive win with 110 Assembly seats, with the Congress not demanding any governance share at the time. 'Some within the Congress get upset when this is mentioned,' he noted, adding, 'They can stay if they wish; we aren't asking them to leave. It's their choice.'

Contrastingly, Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai countered AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's comments on the alliance, urging him to focus on his own party's issues. Meanwhile, Selvaperunthagai reinforced the unity within the DMK-Congress alliance and confirmed ongoing discussions on constituency allocations ahead of the looming elections.

TRENDING

1
Parliamentary Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Heated Opposition Protests

Parliamentary Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Heated Opposition Protests

 India
2
Social Media on Trial: The Battle Over Children's Mental Health

Social Media on Trial: The Battle Over Children's Mental Health

 United States
3
China Intensifies Push for Taiwan Reunification Amid Rising Tensions

China Intensifies Push for Taiwan Reunification Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Lux Cozi Strengthens Retail Ties at Indore Meet

Lux Cozi Strengthens Retail Ties at Indore Meet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026