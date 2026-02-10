Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

Shafiqur Rahman, often overshadowed in Bangladeshi politics, now stands as a significant contender for the prime minister's position. His image dominates posters across Dhaka, representing Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming general election this Thursday. Jamaat's coalition is anticipated to challenge the former ally, Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Bangladesh is set to vote in the national elections on February 12, following the Gen Z-led uprising that unseated former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As one of the world's largest Muslim-majority nations, religion plays a central role, although secularism is constitutionally acknowledged.

Surveys show Jamaat, once banned for opposing Bangladesh's 1971 independence, poised for a strong electoral showing, provoking concern among moderates. After Hasina's departure and regulatory easing by an interim government, Jamaat re-emerged, spotlighting Rahman as a leader with his distinctive attire and outreach activities.

