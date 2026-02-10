Left Menu

Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

Shafiqur Rahman, once a peripheral figure in Bangladeshi politics, is now a formidable candidate for prime minister, representing the Jamaat-e-Islami party. The party's resurgence comes after a major political upheaval and a relaxation of restrictions on Jamaat activities, positioning it against the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:38 IST
Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections
Shafiqur Rahman

Shafiqur Rahman, often overshadowed in Bangladeshi politics, now stands as a significant contender for the prime minister's position. His image dominates posters across Dhaka, representing Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming general election this Thursday. Jamaat's coalition is anticipated to challenge the former ally, Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Bangladesh is set to vote in the national elections on February 12, following the Gen Z-led uprising that unseated former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As one of the world's largest Muslim-majority nations, religion plays a central role, although secularism is constitutionally acknowledged.

Surveys show Jamaat, once banned for opposing Bangladesh's 1971 independence, poised for a strong electoral showing, provoking concern among moderates. After Hasina's departure and regulatory easing by an interim government, Jamaat re-emerged, spotlighting Rahman as a leader with his distinctive attire and outreach activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Data

Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Da...

 Global
2
India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships

India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships

 India
3
Impeachment Showdown: Philippine Lawmakers Decide Marcos Jr.'s Fate

Impeachment Showdown: Philippine Lawmakers Decide Marcos Jr.'s Fate

 Philippines
4
Rising Tensions: Enforced Disappearances and Unidentified Bodies in Balochistan

Rising Tensions: Enforced Disappearances and Unidentified Bodies in Balochis...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026