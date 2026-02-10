Left Menu

Bangladesh at the Ballot: A Nation's Democratic Test

Bangladesh prepares for significant elections, with 128 million eligible voters deciding the country's democratic future post-Sheikh Hasina’s ousting in 2024. Key election issues include battle against corruption, inflation, economic reconstruction, and employment. The Awami League's ban adds complexity, with BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami vying for leadership.

Bangladeshis are poised to cast their votes on Thursday, in a pivotal election involving nearly 128 million eligible voters. This marks an essential step toward democracy after the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government in 2024. The nation's future rests on resolving critical issues like corruption and inflation.

A nationwide poll highlighted corruption as the primary concern among voters. Bangladesh persistently ranks poorly in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index. Both the leading Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami have prioritized anti-corruption agendas in their campaigns, with Jamaat's reputation significantly bolstering their comeback.

Inflation, recorded at 8.58% in January, combined with economic instability following the COVID-19 pandemic, remains a major concern. The forthcoming government faces pressure to create employment opportunities for the burgeoning young population. Meanwhile, the Awami League's election ban complicates dynamics, possibly swinging former supporters toward the BNP.

