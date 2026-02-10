Turmoil in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Vocal Protest
Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted as opposition members raised slogans during Question Hour, leading to an adjournment. The turmoil continued from previous sessions, resulting in the suspension of eight opposition MPs. Issues included the barring of Rahul Gandhi from quoting a significant article.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha was forced to adjourn its proceedings until 12 noon on Tuesday amid persistent sloganeering by opposition members eager to address pressing issues. The chaos erupted during Question Hour as opposition representatives vociferously demanded a chance to speak, promptly disrupting the day's agenda.
Iqra Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party attempted to ask a question, but her efforts were overshadowed by the relentless noise. Congress members stormed the Well of the House while other opposition MPs, including those from SP and TMC, rallied in support, leading P C Mohan, acting as chair, to adjourn the session.
These unruly scenes are the continuation of protests since February 2, centered around the disallowance of Rahul Gandhi from citing an unpublished memoir regarding the 2020 India-China conflict. The ongoing disorder also resulted in the suspension of eight opposition MPs last week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- opposition
- India
- protest
- Rahul Gandhi
- question hour
- adjournment
- Parliament
- House
- suspension
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir
Rahul Gandhi Meets TNCC Leaders Amidst Power-Sharing Talks
BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi: Allegations of Disruption and Defamation
Lok Sabha Drama: Stand-off Over Rahul Gandhi's Speech
Standoff in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi's Speech Demand Halts Proceedings