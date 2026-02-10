Left Menu

Turmoil in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Vocal Protest

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted as opposition members raised slogans during Question Hour, leading to an adjournment. The turmoil continued from previous sessions, resulting in the suspension of eight opposition MPs. Issues included the barring of Rahul Gandhi from quoting a significant article.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha was forced to adjourn its proceedings until 12 noon on Tuesday amid persistent sloganeering by opposition members eager to address pressing issues. The chaos erupted during Question Hour as opposition representatives vociferously demanded a chance to speak, promptly disrupting the day's agenda.

Iqra Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party attempted to ask a question, but her efforts were overshadowed by the relentless noise. Congress members stormed the Well of the House while other opposition MPs, including those from SP and TMC, rallied in support, leading P C Mohan, acting as chair, to adjourn the session.

These unruly scenes are the continuation of protests since February 2, centered around the disallowance of Rahul Gandhi from citing an unpublished memoir regarding the 2020 India-China conflict. The ongoing disorder also resulted in the suspension of eight opposition MPs last week.

