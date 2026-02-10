Controversy Brews Over Vaishno Devi Ropeway Approval

A heated debate ensued in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the Vaishno Devi ropeway project, as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that the Lt Governor approved the project, not his cabinet. National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary demanded the resignation of BJP MLA Baldev Raj Sharma for misleading statements.

The controversy initiated when Sharma alleged the project's clearance by Abdullah's cabinet, which the Chief Minister refuted by checking records. Abdullah stressed the need for accurate records, emphasizing that misleading the Assembly and the public was unacceptable.

While locals in Katra oppose the Rs 250-crore project, political tensions escalate. Sharma defended the project, focusing on its benefits for disabled and elderly pilgrims, while accusing the Deputy Chief Minister of inciting protests. The shrine board assured the rehabilitation of those impacted by the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)