Impeachment Showdown: Philippine Lawmakers Decide Marcos Jr.'s Fate
Philippine lawmakers will vote on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s impeachment, accusing him of constitutional violations, corruption, and trust betrayal. Despite the House committee dismissing two complaints, charges include misuse of public funds, arresting Duterte, and alleged drug use. A one-third majority is needed in the lower house for impeachment.
On Tuesday, Philippine lawmakers are poised to cast their votes on the possible impeachment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who faces accusations of violating the constitution, involvement in graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust.
The House justice committee recently determined that two existing impeachment complaints lacked substantive evidence. Among the accusations against Marcos is his decision to permit the arrest of predecessor Rodrigo Duterte to be extradited to The Hague.
Furthermore, Marcos is implicated in a corruption scandal over alleged misuse of public funds for flood-control projects. There are also claims of drug use, which Marcos has denied, cited as making him unfit for presidency according to one complaint.