Vanathi Srinivasan Blames DMK for Delayed Railway Projects

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for hindering railway projects due to slow land acquisition. Despite Rs 7,611 crore allocated since 2014, only 24% of required land was acquired, slowing progress and prompting criticism from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan accused the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu of stalling railway projects due to sluggish land acquisition processes.

Srinivasan, who also serves as Coimbatore South MLA, alleged that development is being hampered at the state level, causing delays in project delivery.

Despite the Central Government's allocation of Rs 7,611 crore for railway projects since 2014, only 1,052 of the necessary 4,326 hectares have been acquired, she stated. Srinivasan's remarks came after Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the Centre of denying Tamil Nadu its due projects in the Union Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

