Opposition Seeks Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Opposition parties, including Congress, submitted a notice to remove Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging partisan conduct. They accuse him of abusing the office by making false claims against Congress MPs and allowing BJP MPs to violate parliamentary norms without reprimand.
In a significant political development, opposition parties have moved a resolution demanding the ouster of Om Birla from his role as the Lok Sabha Speaker. The coalition, spearheaded by Congress, contends that Birla's actions have been decidedly biased and disparaging towards opposition members in parliamentary proceedings.
The notice, articulated under Article 94(c) of the Indian Constitution, represents the voices of about 120 MPs. These lawmakers argue that Birla has consistently impeded their democratic rights, as evidenced by numerous incidents where opposition leaders were barred from voicing their perspectives in the House.
While addressing grievances, the notice highlighted an incident where a BJP MP made defamatory comments against two former prime ministers without facing consequences. Additionally, accusations were made against Birla for making unwarranted statements about Congress members. The Speaker has thus been accused of failing his duty to uphold parliamentary integrity and neutrality.
