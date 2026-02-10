Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Survives Impeachment Bid

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. successfully avoided impeachment on Tuesday, a widely anticipated result facilitated by his allies in the lower house of Congress. Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to dismiss several complaints lodged against the president.

The decision followed the House of Representatives' justice committee's dismissal of two impeachment complaints last week, citing a lack of substantive evidence. Accusations against Marcos included betraying the public trust, engaging in graft and corruption, and constitutional violations.

Attention now turns to Vice President Sara Duterte, who herself faces impeachment complaints. In a historical context, only Joseph Estrada was impeached among Philippine presidents since democracy was restored in 1986, although his trial was incomplete. Marcos' specific accusations ranged from corruption in flood-control projects to misuse of public funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)