Assam CM Faces Allegations of Hate Speech in Viral Video Controversy

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a police complaint against the BJP and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing them of sharing a communal video on social media. The video allegedly contains messages promoting violence against Muslims. The incident has sparked legal actions and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:46 IST
Congress party logo (Photo: x/APCC). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) lodged a police complaint on Tuesday at Dispur Police Station against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The complaint alleges that a social media post by the BJP contained remarks deemed highly provocative and communal, targeting the Muslim community.

According to APCC leaders Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Bauman, on February 7, BJP Assam's official X account (formerly Twitter) shared content allegedly depicting the Chief Minister symbolically firing at Muslims. The post included captions like 'foreigner free Assam, No mercy,' and derogatory remarks targeting Bengal-origin Muslims in the state, often referred to as 'Miyas' or 'Bangladeshis.'

The Congress urged the police station to file a case under relevant legal sections and take necessary action. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) sought the Supreme Court's intervention regarding alleged discriminatory remarks by the Assam CM. The issue was mentioned for urgent hearing before Chief Justice Surya Kant by Advocate Nizam Pasha, highlighting the need for immediate court oversight.

Responding to Owaisi's complaint and the communal video, Assam CM Sarma expressed willingness to face arrest but stood firm on his stance against Bangladeshi infiltrators. The deleted video has reignited debate over hate speech and its consequences, as legal and political tensions continue to rise in Assam.

