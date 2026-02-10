Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Revitalizes OBC Welfare Initiatives

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes OBC welfare by prioritizing the construction of multipurpose community buildings and promoting government schemes. In discussions with Prasoon Joshi, the focus extended to cultural heritage and film production, highlighting Uttarakhand's potential as a cinematic hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:08 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday assessed the progress of the state's Other Backwards Classes (OBC) Commission during a crucial meeting at the Secretariat. He instructed officials to prioritize the construction of multipurpose community buildings in both divisions, featuring essential amenities to bolster social and educational activities.

The proposed infrastructure is set to include banquet halls, guest houses, auditoriums, training spaces, and meeting rooms. Chief Minister Dhami urged speedy submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these facilities. He highlighted the need for widespread promotion of welfare schemes in OBC-dominated regions, with a focus on connecting beneficiaries.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Dhami called for enhanced interdepartmental coordination and regular reviews to ensure the effective implementation of schemes. He advocated for adjustments based on feedback to maximize public benefit. Simultaneously, Dhami's meeting with Prasoon Joshi brought discussions on Uttarakhand's cultural and cinematic potential, reinforcing the state's commitment to becoming a film-friendly destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

