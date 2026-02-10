Bridging Trade Gaps: USMCA Talks and Detroit-Windsor Bridge Concerns

USMCA trade negotiations with Mexico are progressing well, but discussions with Canada present more challenges, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The talks coincide with separate negotiations focused on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Greer stressed that the bridge discussions are distinct from the broader trade agreement talks. The bridge, crucial for cross-border connectivity, represents a key infrastructure element in U.S.-Canada relations.

President Donald Trump has recently threatened to prevent the opening of the $4.7 billion bridge, signaling his dissatisfaction with Canada's stance on trade issues. His comments mark a continuation of trade tensions between the two nations.

