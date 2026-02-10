Left Menu

TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Birla

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee announced that while his party is willing to support a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they advocate for an initial approach to address grievances with him first. Banerjee urged that the speaker should have the chance to respond before pursuing formal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:16 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee stated on Tuesday that his party harbors 'no problem' with signing a notice for a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, he emphasized that opposition parties should initially present their grievances, like the controversial suspension of eight MPs, to the speaker.

The notice submitted on Tuesday, backed by several opposition parties, alleges Birla of 'blatantly partisan' conduct and misuse of constitutional powers. While Congress leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh signed the notice, TMC members refrained. Banerjee insists on due process, suggesting the speaker be given time to respond before any drastic steps.

Addressing reporters, Banerjee criticized the repeated adjournments in the House and stressed on proper functioning, asserting that AITC would back immediate action should the speaker not respond adequately. Though opposition momentum builds, history shows such attempts have often been in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

