TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Birla

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee stated on Tuesday that his party harbors 'no problem' with signing a notice for a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, he emphasized that opposition parties should initially present their grievances, like the controversial suspension of eight MPs, to the speaker.

The notice submitted on Tuesday, backed by several opposition parties, alleges Birla of 'blatantly partisan' conduct and misuse of constitutional powers. While Congress leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh signed the notice, TMC members refrained. Banerjee insists on due process, suggesting the speaker be given time to respond before any drastic steps.

Addressing reporters, Banerjee criticized the repeated adjournments in the House and stressed on proper functioning, asserting that AITC would back immediate action should the speaker not respond adequately. Though opposition momentum builds, history shows such attempts have often been in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)