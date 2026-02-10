Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Jharkhand

On Tuesday, an illegal structure in Bokaro, Jharkhand, associated with jailed strongman Vinod Kumar, was demolished, creating a political stir. Authorities claim the building was unlawfully constructed on Bokaro Steel Plant's land, serving as Kumar's residence and office.

Kumar, a candidate for the Chas Municipal Corporation's mayoral elections, faces allegations linked to the murder of Jayant Singh. The demolition follows legal procedures, despite accusations from Kumar's supporters that it was politically motivated and aimed at undermining his electoral campaign.

Supporters argue that the demolition is a deliberate attempt to derail Kumar's political influence, asserting that he is falsely implicated in the murder. They accuse rivals of pressuring authorities to ensure his building's removal before the civic elections set for February 27.

