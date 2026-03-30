Controversial Mosque Demolition Sparks Local Debate

In a decisive move, local authorities demolished a mosque allegedly built on government land in Naigaon Behati village around 3 am Monday. Officials, led by Additional District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, carried out the demolition amid allegations that the mosque occupied land meant for a pond and cemetery.

The action came after a court directive following a Gram Sabha complaint. Although a notice was issued under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, the mosque's administration failed to comply within the designated timeframe, prompting the demolition.

With tight security involving 500 police personnel, the operation sought to uphold land use regulations. The ADM justified the timing to avert traffic disruptions, stating the removal aligns with legal priorities for clearing government land encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)