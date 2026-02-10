Left Menu

Opposition Sparks Uproar: Lok Sabha Speaker Removal Sought

Opposition parties have submitted a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias and constitutional violations. Signed by around 120 MPs, the move accuses Birla of obstructing democratic debate. The notice, amended for date corrections, criticizes Birla's handling of parliamentary proceedings.

In a dramatic political move, opposition parties rallied together on Tuesday to submit a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They accuse him of acting in a conspicuously partisan manner and misusing his constitutional office.

The resolution cites several instances, including allegations of obstructing opposition leaders from speaking in Parliament and allowing inappropriate attacks on former prime ministers by BJP MPs without reprimand. It also highlights the disallowance of Rahul Gandhi's speech and the suspension of eight opposition MPs.

Signed by approximately 120 MPs, the notice aims to address what the opposition views as repeated violations of democratic rights and norms. The Lok Sabha's function has been reportedly disrupted since these incidents, with Om Birla stepping aside from proceedings pending resolution. The situation continues to develop as the opposition awaits a formal response.

