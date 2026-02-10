Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kicks Off Budget Session with Governor's Address

The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is set to commence on Wednesday, marked by Governor Abdul Nazeer's traditional address to the joint legislature. It is anticipated that the budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 will be introduced on February 14, according to a source revealed on Tuesday.

The session will be inaugurated at 10 am in the Assembly Hall located in Velagapudi, Amaravati, Guntur district. Governor Nazeer, exercising the authority granted by Article 174 of the Indian Constitution, summoned the sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for its fifth session.

On the session's opening day, Nazeer will address both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council jointly. Among those preparing for the session are Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara and Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu, who have ensured the necessary arrangements. The Assembly's proceedings are scheduled to run through March 12, with future plans to digitize sessions via National e-Vidhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)