Controversial Social Media Post Spurs Debate in U.S.-Armenia Relations

The White House deleted a social media post by Vice President JD Vance recognizing the Armenian massacres as genocide, sparking controversy. The post contravened the U.S. position on Turkey, a key NATO ally. Vance's controversial visit aimed at fostering U.S. relations in the South Caucasus.

Updated: 11-02-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:56 IST
The White House recently found itself at the center of controversy after deleting a social media post from Vice President JD Vance's account. The post recognized the killings of Armenians in 1915 as genocide, contradicting the stance of NATO ally Turkey.

While visiting the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, Vance paid tribute to 1.5 million Armenians killed during the Ottoman Empire rule. His account had published a message emphasizing this, but it was later removed, citing an error by non-traveling staff.

In Armenia, Vance engaged with government officials to strengthen diplomatic relations, further anchored by agreements focusing on nuclear energy and regional security. The U.S. seeks to assert influence in the area historically dominated by Russia.

