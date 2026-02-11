Left Menu

High Stakes in Telangana: A Three-Way Municipal Battle

Elections in Telangana witness a formidable three-way contest involving the Congress, BJP, and BRS across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Over 52 lakh eligible voters participate, aiming to shape the state's political landscape. Results will be announced on February 13, directing the political future of each party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 07:32 IST
High Stakes in Telangana: A Three-Way Municipal Battle
  • Country:
  • India

Wednesday marked the commencement of a crucial election in Telangana, where voters are participating in a three-way municipal contest among the Congress, BJP, and BRS. This election spans 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

With polling stations open from 7 am to 5 pm, the democratic exercise involves 52.17 lakh eligible voters, split nearly evenly between men and women. A total of 10,719 candidates are competing for 2,569 wards in municipalities, and 2,225 candidates vie for 412 wards in the municipal corporations.

The ruling Congress, fresh off successful gram panchayat elections, seeks to cement its leading status, while the BJP aims to be a viable alternative, and BRS hopes to recover lost ground. The result of this political tussle, scheduled to be unveiled on February 13, could reshape the state's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Woes: Impact on India's T20 World Cup Plans

Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Woes: Impact on India's T20 World Cup Plans

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves Community in Shock

Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves Community in Shock

 Canada
3
Arrest Made in High-Profile Abduction of TV Host's Mother

Arrest Made in High-Profile Abduction of TV Host's Mother

 Global
4
Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Mass Shooting Leaves Ten Dead in British Columbia

Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Mass Shooting Leaves Ten Dead in British Columbia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026