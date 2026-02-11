High Stakes in Telangana: A Three-Way Municipal Battle

Wednesday marked the commencement of a crucial election in Telangana, where voters are participating in a three-way municipal contest among the Congress, BJP, and BRS. This election spans 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

With polling stations open from 7 am to 5 pm, the democratic exercise involves 52.17 lakh eligible voters, split nearly evenly between men and women. A total of 10,719 candidates are competing for 2,569 wards in municipalities, and 2,225 candidates vie for 412 wards in the municipal corporations.

The ruling Congress, fresh off successful gram panchayat elections, seeks to cement its leading status, while the BJP aims to be a viable alternative, and BRS hopes to recover lost ground. The result of this political tussle, scheduled to be unveiled on February 13, could reshape the state's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)