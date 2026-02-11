Honoring Ideological Legacy: Deendayal Upadhyaya's Enduring Impact
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya, praising his influential concepts of 'antyodaya' and 'integral humanism'. Adityanath emphasized the impact of Upadhyaya's philosophy on BJP and its governance, expressing commitment to development and social upliftment inspired by his vision.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday honored the memory of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. Adityanath highlighted Upadhyaya's significant contributions, particularly his concepts of 'antyodaya' and 'integral humanism'.
Floral tributes were laid at Upadhyaya's portrait, with Adityanath hailing his message of nation-building and social development as a continuing inspiration. He remarked, 'His message of carrying development to the person standing at the last rung of society is unparalleled.'
Earlier in the day, Adityanath shared on platform X that the 'double-engine government' embodies Upadhyaya's philosophy. He affirmed the state's commitment to uplift villages, the poor, and marginalized, adhering to Upadhyaya's ideals.
