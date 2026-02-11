Left Menu

Honoring Ideological Legacy: Deendayal Upadhyaya's Enduring Impact

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya, praising his influential concepts of 'antyodaya' and 'integral humanism'. Adityanath emphasized the impact of Upadhyaya's philosophy on BJP and its governance, expressing commitment to development and social upliftment inspired by his vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:28 IST
Honoring Ideological Legacy: Deendayal Upadhyaya's Enduring Impact
Deendayal Upadhyaya
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday honored the memory of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. Adityanath highlighted Upadhyaya's significant contributions, particularly his concepts of 'antyodaya' and 'integral humanism'.

Floral tributes were laid at Upadhyaya's portrait, with Adityanath hailing his message of nation-building and social development as a continuing inspiration. He remarked, 'His message of carrying development to the person standing at the last rung of society is unparalleled.'

Earlier in the day, Adityanath shared on platform X that the 'double-engine government' embodies Upadhyaya's philosophy. He affirmed the state's commitment to uplift villages, the poor, and marginalized, adhering to Upadhyaya's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

 India
2
Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
3
Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

 Global
4
Kerala High Court Scrutinizes Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit Inconsistencies

Kerala High Court Scrutinizes Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit Inconsistencies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026