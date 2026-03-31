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Samrat Samprati Museum: A Tribute to Jain Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Samrat Samprati Museum' at Koba village in Gandhinagar, celebrating Jain heritage. The museum, featuring rare artefacts and modern audio-visuals, spans seven galleries, offering insights into Jainism's rich history. It highlights Jainism's values of non-violence and cultural contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:59 IST
Samrat Samprati Museum: A Tribute to Jain Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Samrat Samprati Museum' dedicated to Jain heritage, in Koba village, Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The museum, named after Samrat Samprati Maharaj, highlights Jain values of non-violence, offering a glimpse into Jainism's rich historical and cultural legacy through rare artefacts and advanced technological displays.

With seven galleries, the museum showcases India's civilizational traditions, featuring treasures like stone and metal idols, manuscripts, and coins, providing visitors an immersive experience in Jainism's profound cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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