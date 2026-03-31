Samrat Samprati Museum: A Tribute to Jain Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Samrat Samprati Museum' dedicated to Jain heritage, in Koba village, Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The museum, named after Samrat Samprati Maharaj, highlights Jain values of non-violence, offering a glimpse into Jainism's rich historical and cultural legacy through rare artefacts and advanced technological displays.

With seven galleries, the museum showcases India's civilizational traditions, featuring treasures like stone and metal idols, manuscripts, and coins, providing visitors an immersive experience in Jainism's profound cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)