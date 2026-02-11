Left Menu

Stalin Reaffirms DMK-Congress Alliance Amidst Rumors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed that the DMK-Congress alliance remains strong, denying rumors of discord over government power-sharing. He accused some of attempting to create division. His statement was made during a public event, intending to dispel any confusion about the political partnership.

