Delay Announced for Goa's Special Intensive Revision Electoral Rolls

The final publication of Goa's electoral rolls, which is part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative, has been postponed to February 21, 2026, as announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday. Originally set for February 14, the EC communicated the new date in correspondence with the state's chief electoral officer.

The commission requested that the state's election officer inform political parties and stakeholders of the change. The draft rolls, unveiled on December 16, 2025, listed 11.85 lakh electors, with 10.84 lakh included in the draft. An additional 1.01 lakh individuals were categorized as absent, shifted, or deceased.

The adjustment in the timeline allows for meticulous updates and accuracy in the final voter list, ensuring that all eligible voters are accounted for and properly categorized for the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)