Delay Announced for Goa's Special Intensive Revision Electoral Rolls

Goa's final electoral rolls, part of the Special Intensive Revision, will now be published on February 21, 2026, rather than the initially scheduled February 14. The Election Commission updated the date and advised the state chief electoral officer to notify political parties and stakeholders. The draft rolls were released on December 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The final publication of Goa's electoral rolls, which is part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative, has been postponed to February 21, 2026, as announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday. Originally set for February 14, the EC communicated the new date in correspondence with the state's chief electoral officer.

The commission requested that the state's election officer inform political parties and stakeholders of the change. The draft rolls, unveiled on December 16, 2025, listed 11.85 lakh electors, with 10.84 lakh included in the draft. An additional 1.01 lakh individuals were categorized as absent, shifted, or deceased.

The adjustment in the timeline allows for meticulous updates and accuracy in the final voter list, ensuring that all eligible voters are accounted for and properly categorized for the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

