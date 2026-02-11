Historic Election in Bangladesh: A Nation Awaits Change

Bangladesh gears up for landmark parliamentary elections on Thursday, following 18 months under an interim government that succeeded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's long-standing rule. This political shift comes amid a backdrop of national protests, prompting unprecedented security measures.

The Election Commission of Bangladesh is executing the largest security deployment in its election history, with nearly one million personnel ensuring the integrity of the electoral process in 42,659 polling centers. Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin reassured observers of a transparent election, highlighting international oversight and media involvement.

The two main contenders, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, are vying for power absent the Awami League, which was disbanded and barred from the polls. The event also features a referendum on a comprehensive reform package, suggesting a transformative period for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)