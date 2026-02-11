Left Menu

Himachal CM Calls for Unity as State Faces Revenue Grant Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges BJP leaders to approach PM Modi for reinstatement of the revenue deficit grant. The abolition could cost the state Rs 10,000 crore annually. Despite fiscal challenges, Sukhu highlights revenue growth from anti-corruption measures and economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:38 IST
Himachal CM Calls for Unity as State Faces Revenue Grant Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged BJP leaders to engage Prime Minister Narendra Modi in advocating for the reinstatement of the revenue deficit grant. Sukhu criticized the opposition for targeting him instead of forming a united front to address the financial challenge.

The potential abolition of the revenue deficit grant could cost Himachal Pradesh around Rs 10,000 crore annually from 2026 to 2031. The Chief Minister expressed skepticism regarding BJP leaders' willingness to cooperate. He shared insights from his meeting with former finance minister P. Chidambaram, discussing the state's fiscal predicament and inherited debts.

Despite financial hurdles, Sukhu highlighted that the state has generated an additional Rs 3,800 crore over the last three years through anti-corruption initiatives and systemic reforms. Stressing fiscal responsibility, he vowed not to abolish posts but to create employment opportunities and ensure efficient administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP MLA Parra Raises Alarms on Healthcare Delays in Kashmir Valley

PDP MLA Parra Raises Alarms on Healthcare Delays in Kashmir Valley

 India
2
FAA Lifts Emergency Flight Restrictions at El Paso Airport

FAA Lifts Emergency Flight Restrictions at El Paso Airport

 Global
3
Embracing Antyodaya: Haryana's Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Embracing Antyodaya: Haryana's Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

 India
4
Upsets and Triumphs at the Chennai Open: A Tennis Showcase

Upsets and Triumphs at the Chennai Open: A Tennis Showcase

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026