Himachal CM Calls for Unity as State Faces Revenue Grant Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged BJP leaders to engage Prime Minister Narendra Modi in advocating for the reinstatement of the revenue deficit grant. Sukhu criticized the opposition for targeting him instead of forming a united front to address the financial challenge.

The potential abolition of the revenue deficit grant could cost Himachal Pradesh around Rs 10,000 crore annually from 2026 to 2031. The Chief Minister expressed skepticism regarding BJP leaders' willingness to cooperate. He shared insights from his meeting with former finance minister P. Chidambaram, discussing the state's fiscal predicament and inherited debts.

Despite financial hurdles, Sukhu highlighted that the state has generated an additional Rs 3,800 crore over the last three years through anti-corruption initiatives and systemic reforms. Stressing fiscal responsibility, he vowed not to abolish posts but to create employment opportunities and ensure efficient administration.

