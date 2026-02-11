Left Menu

France Opens Doors: Increased Asylum Visas for Iranians

France has announced an increase in the number of visas for Iranian asylum seekers following a crackdown by Iranian authorities. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the need to support those persecuted by the regime, expressing France's commitment to offering humanitarian visas to protect these individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:28 IST
France Opens Doors: Increased Asylum Visas for Iranians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is poised to expand its humanitarian efforts by increasing the number of visas available to Iranian asylum seekers. This move comes in response to heightened crackdowns by Iranian authorities, according to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's statement in parliament on Wednesday.

Barrot conveyed France's dedication to aiding the Iranian people by offering refuge to regime opponents who face persecution. 'We must protect these individuals,' he emphasized, highlighting the nation's intention to ramp up humanitarian visas for asylum purposes.

This strategic decision underscores France's commitment to international solidarity and the defense of human rights, as Paris makes clear its readiness to welcome and support those in dire need of asylum.

TRENDING

1
UEFA and Real Madrid Settle Super League Dispute

UEFA and Real Madrid Settle Super League Dispute

 Global
2
Political Feuds Rock Chandrapur Civic Elections

Political Feuds Rock Chandrapur Civic Elections

 India
3
AI Revolution in Agriculture: Maharashtra Hosts Global Summit

AI Revolution in Agriculture: Maharashtra Hosts Global Summit

 India
4
Supreme Court Overhauls Senior Advocate Designation Process

Supreme Court Overhauls Senior Advocate Designation Process

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026