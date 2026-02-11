Controversial Citizenship Bill Sparks Debate Ahead of Midterms
The Republican-led House aims to pass a bill requiring U.S. citizenship proof for voting in midterm elections, a move criticized by Democrats as suppressive. Despite some bipartisan support, similar efforts have failed in the Senate. The bill follows heightened election security measures and recent contentious political claims.
The Republican-controlled House is set to vote on a controversial bill mandating proof of citizenship for voting in the upcoming midterm elections. The proposal, dubbed the SAVE America Act, has been denounced by Democrats as an attempt to hinder their electoral prospects while echoing President Trump's prior claims about voter fraud.
Passed in the House previously but stalled in the Senate, the bill seeks to enforce voter identification and impose sanctions on officials registering undocumented voters. Critics argue that the legislation could disenfranchise millions of legal voters without proper documentation such as passports or birth certificates.
In addition to this bill, Republicans are planning another electoral reform, the Make Elections Great Again Act, which could further alter voting processes with measures like mandatory paper ballots and restricting mail-in voting. Both initiatives underscore a deeper political struggle over election integrity and regulation.
