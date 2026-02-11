Tripura Introduces New Rural Development Act to Enhance Employment Days

In a significant move for rural development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced the introduction of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act. The new legislation aims to extend the employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days, focusing on minimizing corruption and enhancing rural infrastructure.

Addressing a gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Saha launched the Act in the presence of Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He criticized opposition parties for spreading misinformation and reiterated the government's commitment to rural growth, stating, 'If we cannot develop villages, state and national development is impossible.'

The VB-GRAMG Act, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intends to rectify pitfalls of the earlier MNREGA scheme. It promises greater transparency through digital tracking and aims to safeguard workers from exploitation by middlemen. This reform signals a paradigm shift in India's approach to rural employment and development.

