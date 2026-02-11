Left Menu

Controversial Mosque Construction Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir has commenced the construction of a new mosque in West Bengal, modeled after Ayodhya's Babri Masjid. Amid political controversy, Kabir vows to complete the project in two years, estimated at Rs 50-55 crore. The mosque's construction has sparked debate and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rejinagar | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir has initiated the building of a mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, modeled after Ayodhya's Babri Masjid. The $6-7 million project, expected to be completed in two years, has generated political controversy and debate.

Kabir, now leading the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) after his suspension from the TMC, has postponed his planned 'Babri Yatra' due to ongoing board exams. However, he led a 22-kilometer march to the mosque's construction site with 50,000 supporters to demonstrate his commitment to the project.

The mosque's construction has encountered resistance, yet Kabir remains resolute. The BJP alleges the move is to consolidate the Muslim vote bank, a claim Kabir denies. Meanwhile, Kabir faces legal challenges as the state police have attached properties belonging to his relatives in a drug trafficking investigation, which he claims is politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

