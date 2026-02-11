BNP Eyes Resurgence: Confidence Soars as Bangladesh Awaits Election Outcome

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is poised to make a striking comeback in the country's political arena, with leaders expressing optimism about forming the next government.

Ahead of the 13th parliamentary elections, the BNP emphasizes strengthening neighborly relations with India, focusing on resolving longstanding border issues. The party's stance is also clear on ensuring equal rights for all Bangladeshi citizens, regardless of their minority status.

In a recent interview, BNP leadership underscored the need for collaborative efforts with New Delhi and expressed hopes for greater female representation in government, aiming to foster both internal progress and international goodwill.

