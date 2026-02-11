Left Menu

Clash Erupts in North Chennai Amid Allegations of Voter Intimidation

A violent altercation between DMK supporters and TVK volunteers occurred in North Chennai's Harbour constituency. The clash led to hospitalizations and claims of voting intimidation, as TVK volunteers allegedly collected sensitive information. Both parties deny initiating the violence, while police increase security to prevent further tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:58 IST
  • India

A violent clash broke out between DMK supporters and TVK volunteers in North Chennai's Harbour constituency, resulting in multiple injuries, according to police. The incident, marked by heightened tensions and accusations of voter intimidation, occurred in the Parry's Corner locality.

Residents alleged that TVK volunteers, during their door-to-door campaign, demanded sensitive information such as Aadhaar card details and ration card numbers. This confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, leaving several women injured, including an elderly woman.

Both parties accuse each other of initiating the violence, with TVK claiming DMK members targeted them. In response, police have increased security in the area. TVK-leader Vijay criticized the DMK, alleging premeditated aggression by over 100 DMK affiliates.

