Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict: Mosques Targeted in Kordofan

In a disconcerting escalation of Sudan's ongoing civil war, a drone strike carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted a mosque in Kordofan, resulting in the tragic death of two children and injuries to 13 others, according to local reports.

The attack occurred in al-Rahad city, North Kordofan, where children were attending a Quran lesson at dawn. This act, described by the Sudan Doctors Network as a 'dangerous escalation,' points to a grim trend of repeated violations against civilians in the region.

Since the conflict began in 2023, the World Health Organization estimates at least 40,000 people have died, with aid groups suggesting the real toll could be much higher. The United Nations has warned that Kordofan remains a volatile hotspot amid the struggle for strategic control.

(With inputs from agencies.)