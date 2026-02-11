Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions: Nuclear Talks and Regional Concerns

On Wednesday, Iran commemorated the 47th anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution, amidst mounting international and domestic pressures. The U.S., led by President Donald Trump, is contemplating increasing its military footprint in the Middle East, while the public remains unsettled by Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests.

The celebration showcased divided sentiments. State TV aired pro-government rallies featuring anti-American demonstrations, while privately, citizens voiced dissent against the regime. President Masoud Pezeshkian, addressing the nation, signaled Iran's willingness to engage in nuclear talks despite prevailing distrust.

Amid the anniversary, notable diplomatic activity took place as Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian official, visited Qatar to engage in discussions with key regional players. Tensions persist, with the potential for regional conflict looming, should diplomatic negotiations falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)